СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. януара наполнєли ше штири роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЗАДРИПКО – ҐЕЦА

(1949–2017)
з Бачинцох


Час преходзи алє ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Твоя наймилша супруга Иринка, син Ґоран, дзивка Снежана зоз супругом и дзецми зоз Нємецкей.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
