СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 9 роки як нас занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ЙОВҐЕН КИШПЕТЬО

(1943–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його милу подобу будзе чувац його супруга Ката
Спочивай у мире Божим!
