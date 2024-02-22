СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. фебруара 2024. року наполня ше 11 роки як нас занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ЙОВҐЕН КИШПЕТЬО

(1943-2013)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його милу подобу чува його супруга Ката
Спочивай у мире Божим!