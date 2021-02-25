СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. фебруара наполнєли ше 8 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН КИШПЕТЬО

(1943–2013)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це у своїх шерцох навики чуваю – дзивка Миряна, жец Александар, та унуки Александар, Стефан и Валентина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
