НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра наполнї ше 16 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЙОВҐЕН ПАПУҐА

(1957–2004)
з Бачинцох


Памятку на ньго чуваю супруга Геленка, синове Ярослав и Иґор и шестра Мартица з супругом Владимиром Тамаш и дзецми.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
