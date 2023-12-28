ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. децембра у своїм 74. року после краткей хороти упокоєл ше наш мили

ЙОВҐЕН ПАШО

(1950–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени остали супруга Меланка и дзивки Ясмина и Невенка зоз фамелиями