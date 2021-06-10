СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. юния наполнєли ше 4 роки як нє з нами наш мили

ЙОВҐЕН РЕГАК

(1933–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на заєднїцки живот чува супруга, син и унуки
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest