ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. децембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙДИ

(1936–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац дзивка Амалия зоз супругом Драґолюбом, унук Боян зоз супругу Славицу, унука Бояна зоз супругом Бояном, унука Дияна и праунучата Виктор, Реля, Лара, Андрей и Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
