ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. децембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙДИ

(1936–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац дзивка Леона зоз супругом Ґораном, унук Деян зоз супругу Йовану, унук Дарко, унуки Желяна и Дуня и праунучата Димитриє и Миня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
