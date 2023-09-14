СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. септембра 2023. року, наполня ше осем роки як нас зохабел наш мили

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙСА

(1946–2015)
з Коцура


Твоя любов и доброта навики будзе медзи нами и занавше останєш у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!