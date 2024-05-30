СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая 2024. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и жец

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох и молитви навики го буду чувац супруга Фемка, дзивка Соня зоз Миланом и Ивонку, син Славко и швекра Натала
Спочивай у мире Божим!