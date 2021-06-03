ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая после длугей и чежкей хороти преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох навики це буду чувац твойо наймилши – супруга Фемка, син Славко, и дзивка Соня зоз Миланом и дзивочку Ивонку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
