ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая после длугей и чежкей хороти преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат и бачи

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох навики го буду чувац його наймилша шестра Веруна зоз супругом Лацийом и дзивку Ясенку зоз супругом Аристидом и дзецми Даниєлом и Давидом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest