ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая преселєл ше до вичносци наш брат и бачи

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац шестра Фема зоз дзецми Ясмину и Славком зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest