СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами брат и бачи

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац шестра Оля, шовґор Мирослав, Даниєла зоз фамелию, Марияна и Иґор
