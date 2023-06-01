СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая 2023. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як ше упокоєл наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а красни памятки у наших шерцох оставаю. Супруга Фемка, дзивка Соня зоз супругом Миланом и дзивочку Ивонку и син Славко
Спочивай у мире Божим!