ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая преселєл ше до вичносци

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики це будземе паметац. Од Владу Пристойкового зоз супругу Марчу, и дзивку Весну и єй фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
