СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. септембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 20 роки як нас напущел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЧИЗМАР

(1946–2003)
з Руского Керестура


З вельку любову вично це буду чувац у своїх шерцох твойо наймилши супруга Мария, син Звонко з фамелию и дзивка Терезия зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!