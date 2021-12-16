СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло дванац смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЯКИМ
(1931–2009)


з Коцура


Памятку на милого нам покойного, занавше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Син Микола, нєвеста Ана и унука Макаї Татяна зоз супругом Желимиром и сином Миколком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
