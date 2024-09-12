СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. септембра 2024. року наполнєли ше штири роки як нє з нами

ЙОЗЕФИНА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Павлович

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша, хибиш нам! Твой супруг Йоаким, дзивка Мария, жец Борис и унука Ивана Чордашово и син Борис, нєвеста Саня и унукове Матей и Мартин
Вичная памят!