СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли два роки од кеди ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ЙОЗЕФИНА СЕНДЕРАК

(1943–2019)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на Вас у своїх думкох и шерцох навше буду чувац дзивка Єленка, жец Силва и унуки: Ванеса, Дамир и Андрей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest