СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли два роки од кеди ше упокоєла наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ЙОЗЕФИНА СЕНДЕРАК

(10. XII 1943-8. II 2019)


Часто Вас споминаме. Вично будземе паметац час хтори зме вєдно з Вами препровадзели. Славка з Мирославом, Лену и Яну
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest