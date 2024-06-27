ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

КАТИЦА БАЛИНТ

 (1954–2024)
з Руского Керестура


У любови, занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и молитвох. Дзивка Тат’яна зоз супругом Александром и уники Доротеа и Ела
Спочивай у мире Божим!