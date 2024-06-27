ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга и мац

КАТИЦА БАЛИНТ
дзивоцке Барупчич

(1954–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Навики це будземе любиц и нїґда це нє забудземе. Супруг Владимир и син Иґор
Спочивай у мире Божим!