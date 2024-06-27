ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2024. року занавше нас зохабела моя мила шестра

КАТИЦА БАЛИНТ
дзивоцке Барупчич

(1954–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це навики буду жиц у наших шерцох. Шестра Любица, єй супруг Раде, син Бобан зоз супругу Рету и сином Луком