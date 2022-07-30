ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили

КИМО САБАДОШ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Остава нам вельки боль и пражнїна, ожалосцена тета Сена зоз супругом Михалом, сином Михалом зоз фамелию, и дзивку Весну зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
