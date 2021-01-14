ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара занавше нас зохабел и до вичносци ше преселєл

КИРИЛ ФЕЙСА

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни хвильки з тобу препровадзени будземе навики паметац. Мирослав зоз Славку и дзецми, Таня зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
