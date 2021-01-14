ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара упокоєл ше мой брат

КИРИЛ ФЕЙСА

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Сходзели зме ше и розходзели. Нажаль, розишли зме ше занавше. З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на заєднїцки хвильки з тобу, вично будзе чувац брат Силва зоз супругу Веру
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest