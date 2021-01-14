ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара занавше нас зохабел и до вичносци ше преселєл

КИРИЛ ФЕЙСА

(1953–2021)


Вично будзем паметац нашо стретнуца и час хтори зме вєдно препровадзовали през цали живот. Тета Афия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
