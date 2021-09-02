СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На мою милу шестру

КСЕНИЮ ДЖУДЖАР
народзену Мудри

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Єден жалосни рок прешол, а боль и памятки оставаю у моїм шерцу. Твоя шестра Гелена Сеґедийова зоз дзивками Татяну и Лїляну
