НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. юлия наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

КСЕНИЯ БРКИЧ – Дзвонаркова
народзена Няради

(1946‒2021)


У красних памяткох навики ю будзе чувац шестра Веруна зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
