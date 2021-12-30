ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. децембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила и любена мац, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ БУКАТКА
народзена Загорянски

(1930–2021)
з Вербасу


Ожалосцени син Радослав зоз нєвесту Яну и унуки Ана зоз Дьордєтом и Ива зоз Владимиром и праунучата Алекса, Надя, Елена и Ксения, и шестра Еуфемия
Най спочива у мире Божим!
