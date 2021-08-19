ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. авґуста 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила андя

КСЕНИЯ ДЖУНЯ
народзена Макаї

(1932‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше вас будземе чувац у красних памяткох. Славка, Яни и Сара
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest