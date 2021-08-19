ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. авґуста 2021. року упокоєла ше наша мила мац и баба

КСЕНИЯ ДЖУНЯ
народзена Макаї

(1932‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена дзивка Фемка, жец Кимо и унук Иванко зоз Любицу
Най спочива у мире Божим!
