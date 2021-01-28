ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. януара преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

КСЕНИЯ ДЬОРДЄВИЧ
народзена Малацко

(1948–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики будзе чувац шестра Натала Данкова зоз дзецми, унуками, и праунучку
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest