ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. януара престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей

КСЕНИЯ ДЬОРДЄВИЧ
народзена Малацко

(1948–2021)
зоз Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, навики у красних памяткох ю будзе чувац братняк Владо Пристойков зоз супругу, и дзивку и єй фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
