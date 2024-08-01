ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. юлия занавше нас зохабела наша мила

КСЕНИЯ ЕРДЕЛЇ
народзена Симунович

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню будзе чувац шестра Мария Чаканова, як и єй дзивчата Славка и Терезка зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!