ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. юлия занавше нас зохабела наша мила

КСЕНИЯ ЕРДЕЛЇ
народзена Симунович

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац: брат Владислав зоз супругу Меланию, Мижо, Блаженка, и Славко з фамелию, Симуновичово
Вичная памят!