ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. юлия занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

КСЕНИЯ ЕРДЕЛЇ
народзена Симунович

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамо, дзекуєме ци за шицко цо ши нам даровала – твою любов, доброту и пожертвовносц. З любову, Твойо наймилши – дзивка Саня зоз супругом Янком, син Славко зоз супругу Ванду, унуки – Жоржина зоз супругом Иваном, Филип, Алисия, София и Лейла
Спочивай у мире Божим!