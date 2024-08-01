ОСТАНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. юлия занавше нас зохабела сваха

КСЕНИЯ ЕРДЕЛЇ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню навики будзе чувац Анка Баранова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!