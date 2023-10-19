ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила сушеда Сенка

КСЕНИЯ КИШПЕТЬО

(1972–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше це буду паметац твойо сушеди зоз улїчки Ю.Н.А.
Спочивай у мире Божим!