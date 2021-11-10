ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2021. року, занавше нас зохабела моя шестра

КСЕНИЯ КОЗАР
народзена Рац

(1950–2021)
з Кули


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац брат Яким зоз супругу и дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
