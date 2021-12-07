СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. децембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила андя

КСЕНИЯ КОЗАР
народзена Рац

(1950–2021)
з Кули


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню буду чувац Борис Козаров зоз супругу Ану и фамелию и Татяна Кишова зоз Мижом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest