СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. децембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, швекра и баба

КСЕНИЯ КОЗАР
народзена Рац

(1950–2021)
з Кули


Чежко вериц же це вецей нєт. З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це чуваю: супруг Михайло, син Никола зоз супругу Тат′яну, дзивка Верица зоз супругом Предраґом и унуки Алекса, Анастазия и Яна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
