ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. септембра престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей нини Сени

КСЕНИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1933‒2021)
з Вербасу


У красних памяткох навики Вас будзе чувац Йоаким Дудаш зоз супругу и дзецми
Вичная памят!
