ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей баби и прабаби. Дня 23. септембра занавше нас охабела наша мила

КСЕНИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1933–2021)
з Вербасу


Хтора нас вше зоз ошмихом и радосцу дочековала и випровадзалa. Дзекуєме на сцерпезлївосци и любови. Унуки Драґана и Ивана зоз їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
