ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. септембра 2021. року занавше нас охабела наша мила андя

КСЕНИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1933–2021)
з Вербасу


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ню будземе навики чувац. Фемка Папуґова зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
