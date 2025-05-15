ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. мая 2025. року преселєла ше довичноссци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ МАЛАЦКО

(1944-2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом дзивка Славка, жец Михал, унуки Тамара и Таня, жецове Славко и Слободан и праунуки Сара, Давид, Николина и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!