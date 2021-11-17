СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. новембра 2021. року наполнюю ше 6 мешаци як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей

КСЕНИЯ НАДЬФЕЇ

(1951–2021)
з Коцура


Наймилша наша, днї так швидко преходза, алє нє одноша боль хтору чувствуєме за тобу зоз наших шерцох. Ещи вше нє вериме же це нєт и нїч нє може пополнїц тоту пражнїну у наших душох. Твоя любов, доброта и нашмеяна твар нам даваю моци предлужиц живот без тебе, мила. Навики ши у наших шерцох.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest