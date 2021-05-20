ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша наймилша

КСЕНИЯ НАДЬФЕЇ
народзена Олеар

(1951–2021)
з Коцура


Мила наша мамо, слова нє можу описац боль котри чувствуєме за тобу. Дзекуєме ци за шицку твою любов и доброту, вично останєш у наших шерцох. Най це ангели чуваю и спочивай у мире Божим!
Твоя дзивка Иринка и син Силви
